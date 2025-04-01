  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
ID: 28530
Last update: 01/10/2025

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se garsonjera u Preko Morace! Izdaje se prostrana i funkcionalna garsonjera površine 30m², smjestena na 1. spratu stambene zgrade. Garsonjera se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini fakulteta, marketa, kafica, restorana i svih važnih sadrzaja, sto je cini idealnom za studente i zaposlene. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit.

Podgorica, Montenegro
