Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Vezirov Most, Podgorica

Na prodaju dvosoban stan – Vezirov most, 72m²
Prodaje se prostran i svijetao dvosoban stan od 72m² na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – Vezirov most. Stan je polunamješten, dobro organizovanog rasporeda i pruža odličan balans udobnosti i funkcionalnosti.
📍 Lokacija
Stan se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, a istovremeno u neposrednoj blizini centra, škola, vrtića, trgovina i svih važnih saobraćajnica. Idealno mjesto za porodično stanovanje ili kao investicija.
✨ Prednosti stana
Površina: 72m²
Struktura: dvosoban
Polunamješten – mogućnost prilagođavanja prema željama kupca
Velike, svijetle prostorije
Atraktivna i dobro povezana lokacija
💶 Cijena: 165.000 €
Stan je odmah useljiv i predstavlja odličnu priliku na tržištu.
