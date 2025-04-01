  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Na prodaju stan 77m² pored Capital Plaze

Residential quarter Na prodaju stan 77m² pored Capital Plaze

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$380,048
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 29522
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

U ponudi je stan na jednoj od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici – zona Capital Plaze.Stan ima 77m² i odličnu strukturu: dvije sobe, veliki dnevni boravak, kupatilo i poseban toalet. Prostrana terasa sa zapadnom orijentacijom i stakleni otvori pružaju obilje prirodne svjetlosti i prijatan pogled.Ono što ovaj stan izdvaja je njegova svestranost – može biti idealan porodični dom, ali i praktičan poslovni prostor. Lokacija donosi prestiž i praktičnost: restorani, kafići, butici i poslovni centri su na samo nekoliko koraka.Pogodno i za stanovanje i za investiciju

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
Residential quarter Stan 119 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469,444
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Bijeli Do, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$73,938
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Cetinje
3 Sportski centar, Montenegro
from
$110,319
Residential complex A premium-class residential modern complex in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$709,964
You are viewing
Residential quarter Na prodaju stan 77m² pored Capital Plaze
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$380,048
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 54 m² na Izdavanje – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen jednosoban stan, površine 54m2, smješten na petom spratu stambene zgrade, u strogom Centru grada.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Show all Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Residential complex New cottage gated community in the suburb of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$407,357
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
New Gated Cottage Community with 30 Homes, Located 6 km from the Center of Tivat, in the Village of Kavac. The total area of the complex is 23,000 m². All homes offer panoramic views of the Tivat Bay.   The following homes are available for sale: • Two-story townhouse (Type A) – 120 m²…
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Residential quarter Stan 28 m² na Prodaju – Donja Lastva, Tivat
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
from
$79,219
U naselju Aura Vitalis, koje se sastoji od dvije moderno dizajnirane zgrade skladno uklopljene u prirodno okruženje, prodaje se garsonjera površine 28 m². Kompleks nudi višestruke sportske terene, mir i privatnost, kao i brz pristup moru i svim urbanim sadržajima – idealno za kvalitetan i ud…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications