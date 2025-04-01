Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Na prodaju luksuzan trosoban stan – Preko Morače, preko puta Hrama, 3. sprat – 115 m²
Prodaje se trosoban stan površine 115 m² u novoj luksuznoj zgradi na vrhunskoj lokaciji – naselje Preko Morače, preko puta Hrama. Stan se nalazi na 3. spratu i opremljen je najmodernijim sistemima, idealan za one koji traže spoj kvaliteta, komfora i prestiža.
Karakteristike stana:
Površina: 115 m²
Sprat: 3. sprat
Luksuzna zgrada i stan
Smart home sistem
Split sistem grijanja i hlađenja
Podno grijanje
Tri kupatila
Ostava
Odličan raspored – funkcionalno organizovan prostor
Dodatne pogodnosti:
Mogućnost kupovine garažnog mjesta
Prestižna i mirna lokacija sa svim sadržajima u blizini
Nova zgrada vrhunskog kvaliteta
Cijena: 3.500 € po m²
Ukupno: 402.500 €
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return