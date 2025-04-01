  1. Realting.com
  Cottage Kuća 320 m² na Prodaju – Zlatica, Podgorica

Izdaje se prostrana i moderno opremljena kuća na Zlatici, površine 320m², smještena na placu od 500m². Kuća se sastoji iz dvije etaže (prizemlje i prvi sprat), svaka površine 160m²: Prizemlje: Prostran dnevni boravak Kuhinja sa trpezarijom Tri spavaće sobe Kupatilo Velika terasa. Prvi sprat: Kuhinja sa trpezarijom Četiri spavaće sobe Kupatilo Dvije terase.  Instaliran multi split sistem za klimatizaciju i grijanje. Kuća je lijepo opremljena, sa savremenim enterijerom. Mogućnost izdavanja po etažama ili kao cijeline.

Podgorica, Montenegro
In the vicinity of the city, only 1 km from the center as well as from the beach, a house in the final stage of construction is for sale. The house has four bedrooms, a large living room and kitchen, two bathrooms, a toilet, a storage room, three large terraces. It also has an indoor pool th…
Prodaje se trosobna kuća u Rogamima, površine 200 m², sa placem od 2.406 m². Kuća je moderno namještena, opremljena centralnim grijanjem, a u sklopu se nalaze i garaža i ostava. Smještena je u veoma mirnom i prijatnom okruženju, idealnom za porodični život. Cijena: 360.000 €. Vlasništvo uredno
Na prodaju jedinstvena troetažna Villa u Blizikucama sa trajnim pogledom na more! Vila je ukupne kvadrature 114m2 i nalazi se na placu povrsine 230m2! Na prvom spratu je dnevna soba, kuhinja, tehnicka prostorija i unutrasnje stepenice koje vode do drugog nivoa na kom se nalaze dvije spavace …
