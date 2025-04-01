  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva

Budva, Montenegro
from
$580,938
;
4
ID: 28539
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Budva Municipality
  • City
    Budva

About the complex

Na prodaju jedinstvena troetažna Villa u Blizikucama sa trajnim pogledom na more! Vila je ukupne kvadrature 114m2 i nalazi se na placu povrsine 230m2! Na prvom spratu je dnevna soba, kuhinja, tehnicka prostorija i unutrasnje stepenice koje vode do drugog nivoa na kom se nalaze dvije spavace sobe i kupatilo kao i hodnik sa stepenicama koje vode do treceg nivoa na kom se nalazi jos jedna soba, kupatilo i velika terasa sa panoramskim pogledom na more! Na prizemlju se takodje nalazi privatni bazen 15m2 i parking mjesto!  

Location on the map

Budva, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Cottage Kuća 114 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Budva
Budva, Montenegro
from
$580,938
