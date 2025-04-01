  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Velembusi
  4. Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location

Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location

Velembusi, Montenegro
from
$308,073
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 28755
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Village
    Velembusi

About the complex

Two houses for sale in Bar, 2.5 km from the beach and the city center. The larger house has an area of ​​160 m2, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. The smaller house is 60 m2, has one bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen. In the yard there is a parking space for five cars, as well as a large garage of 160 m2 that can be used for various purposes. The facilities are located on a plot of 340 m2.

Location on the map

Velembusi, Montenegro
Education
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage Kuća 200 m² na Prodaju – Rogami, Podgorica
Gornji Rogami, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Cottage Kuća 220 m² na Prodaju – Bar
Velembusi, Montenegro
from
$308,073
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
$108,179
Cottage House and plot for sale in the settlement of Ibričevina
Ljube Nenadovica, Montenegro
from
$176,042
You are viewing
Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location
Velembusi, Montenegro
from
$308,073
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Cottage Kuća 40 m² na Izdavanje – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se samostalna jednosobna kuca u Tolosima!U cijenu ukljuceni svi racuni i parking mjesto!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Prodaju – Luštica, Tivat
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Prodaju – Luštica, Tivat
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Prodaju – Luštica, Tivat
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Prodaju – Luštica, Tivat
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Prodaju – Luštica, Tivat
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$528,125
Investiciona prilika u blizini Luštice Bay! Predstavljamo kuću apartmanskog tipa, idealnu za život, odmor ili turističku djelatnost — smještenu na samo 250 metara od ekskluzivnog kompleksa Luštica Bay. 📐 Površina kuće: 215 m² + prostrane terase🌿 Plac: 666 m² (dvorište 506 m²)📊 Predviđena gra…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar
Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar
Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar
Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar
Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar
Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar
Bjelisi, Montenegro
from
$554,531
In the vicinity of the city, only 1 km from the center as well as from the beach, a house in the final stage of construction is for sale. The house has four bedrooms, a large living room and kitchen, two bathrooms, a toilet, a storage room, three large terraces. It also has an indoor pool th…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications