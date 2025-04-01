Cottage Two houses in Bar in an excellent location

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Two houses for sale in Bar, 2.5 km from the beach and the city center. The larger house has an area of 160 m2, has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and a kitchen. The smaller house is 60 m2, has one bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen.
In the yard there is a parking space for five cars, as well as a large garage of 160 m2 that can be used for various purposes.
The facilities are located on a plot of 340 m2.
Velembusi, Montenegro
