  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$422,500
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28625
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se luksuzno opremljen trosoban stan, povrsine 120m2, u Toloskoj sumi. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, tri spavace sobe, tri kupatila i terasa. Stan se nalazi na prvom spratu stambene zgrade, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava. Nalazi se na jednoj od najatraktivnijih lokacija u Podgorici, na samo par stotina metara od trznog centra "Big fashion". Ovo je jedinstvena prilika za kupovinu trosobnog stana na ovoj lokaciji.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Ziloj kompleks v Budve
Budva, Montenegro
from
$89,990
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$453,912
Residential complex High-end villa community in the best location of the Kotor Bay
Dobrota, Montenegro
from
$1,89M
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Residential complex
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$138,453
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$422,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 36 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$89,194
Prodaje se neuseljavana garsonjera površine 36m², smještena na trećem spratu stambene zgrade u Momišićima, preko puta Ars Medica. Zbog pozicije zgrade, stan pruža osjećaj pete etaže, sa trajnim pogledom. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom, kupatilo i balkon površine 4m². Ba…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
🏠 Izdaje se jednosoban stan 📍 Ulica Veliše Mugoše 📐 45 m² ✨ Može za stanovanje ili kancelarijski prostor 💶 Cijena: 500 € 🚪 Odmah useljiv
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan ukupne kvadrature 49m2!Stan se nalazi na prvom sprstu zgrade u naselju Blok 9!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications