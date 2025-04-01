  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja

Residential quarter City Kvart, Garsonjera, Prodaja

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$63,375
;
4
ID: 28146
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaja – Garsonjera 25m², City Kvart (suterenski stan)   📍 Lokacija: City Kvart – jedna od najtraženijih lokacija u Podgorici 🏢 Odlična prilika za investiciju ili život   Detalji stana: Površina: 25 m² Struktura: garsonjera Nalazi se u suterenu Namještena, odmah useljiva Privatno parking mjesto uključeno u cijenu   💰 Cijena: 54.000 €

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$73,351
Na prodaju je funkcionalna garsonjera površine 24m², smještena na IV spratu manjeg stambenog objekta u izgradnji, u naselju Zabjelo, iza Titexa.Stan ima lijepu i praktičnu strukturu, idealnu za svakodnevni život ili izdavanje. Useljenje je planirano za oktobar, što ovu ponudu čini savršenom …
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$103,278
Prodaje se polunamješten jednosoban stan površine 40m², smješten na šestom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom, na Starom Aerodromu. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba i kupatilo. Stan posjeduje francuske balkone, koji mu daju dodatnu prozračnost i …
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 63 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 63m2, smjesten na prizemlju stambene zgrade, u Momisicima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Ispred zgrade je dostupan veliki javni parking. Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period…
