Cottage Kuća 90 m² na Izdavanje – Virpazar, Bar

Virpazar, Montenegro
$587
8
ID: 28319
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • Town
    Virpazar

About the complex

Izdaje se dvosobna kuća na Virpazaru, površine 90 m², sa dvorištem od 250 m², po cijeni od 500 € mjesečno. Kuća se nalazi u mirnom okruženju, idealnom za odmor ili miran porodični život. Raspolaže sa dvije spavaće sobe i funkcionalnim rasporedom prostorija. Biće slobodna za useljenje od oktobra.

Virpazar, Montenegro
Cottage Kuća 90 m² na Izdavanje – Virpazar, Bar
