Cottage House of 156m2 - Lepetani

House 156m2 for sale in Lepetane, municipality of Tivat.
➡️House area: basically 78m2 (60 + 18m2 terrace), first floor + 1 + basement, (2 comfortable two-room apartments with separate entrances) with the possibility of expansion for another floor.
➡️The area of the plot is 504 m2.
➡️Parking places: 4
➡️The lot is fenced.
➡️Entry sliding gate.
➡️The house is located on a slight elevation, on a cascade-type lot. Made way to the gate.
➡️On the plot of fruit trees: vine, wild pomegranate, fig, orange, lemon and olive.
➡️ Direct view of the sea from both residential units, panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor from the first floor.
➡️Organization of the living space on the ground floor and first floor: entrance hall, 2 bedrooms on the right, bathroom and living room with dining room and kitchen on the left. From the living room on the ground floor there is direct access to a spacious open terrace, and from there to the garden.
➡️Distance from the sea 150m.
➡️Distance from Tivat 5 km, from the airport 10 km.
➡️Distance from Kotor about 22 km.
➡️Distance from the ferry, shops and restaurants
Location on the map
Tivat, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return