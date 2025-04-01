  1. Realting.com
Cottage House of 156m2 - Lepetani

Tivat, Montenegro
from
$399,028
10
ID: 28605
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Tivat Municipality
  • Town
    Tivat

About the complex

House 156m2 for sale in Lepetane, municipality of Tivat. ➡️House area: basically 78m2 (60 + 18m2 terrace), first floor + 1 + basement, (2 comfortable two-room apartments with separate entrances) with the possibility of expansion for another floor. ➡️The area of ​​the plot is 504 m2. ➡️Parking places: 4 ➡️The lot is fenced. ➡️Entry sliding gate. ➡️The house is located on a slight elevation, on a cascade-type lot. Made way to the gate. ➡️On the plot of fruit trees: vine, wild pomegranate, fig, orange, lemon and olive. ➡️ Direct view of the sea from both residential units, panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor from the first floor. ➡️Organization of the living space on the ground floor and first floor: entrance hall, 2 bedrooms on the right, bathroom and living room with dining room and kitchen on the left. From the living room on the ground floor there is direct access to a spacious open terrace, and from there to the garden. ➡️Distance from the sea 150m. ➡️Distance from Tivat 5 km, from the airport 10 km. ➡️Distance from Kotor about 22 km. ➡️Distance from the ferry, shops and restaurants

Location on the map

Tivat, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Cottage Kuća 90 m² na Izdavanje – Virpazar, Bar
Virpazar, Montenegro
from
$587
Cottage Kuća 90 m² na Izdavanje – Spuž, Danilovgrad
Spuz, Montenegro
from
$645
Cottage House and plot for sale in the settlement of Ibričevina
Ljube Nenadovica, Montenegro
from
$176,042
Cottage Kuća 63 m² na Izdavanje – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,056
Cottage Kuća 117 m² na Prodaju – Golubovci, Zeta
Golubovci, Montenegro
from
$158,438
You are viewing
Cottage House of 156m2 - Lepetani
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$399,028
Other complexes
Townhouse Taunhaus Zhablyak
Zabljak, Montenegro
from
$108,179
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Townhouse on 2 floors 45 sq m, fully equipped with furniture and dishes and all necessary household appliancesWith a beautiful view of Savin Cook and its local areaPrice 99 000 euros without furniture or 125,000 euros turnkey
Cottage Kuća 215 m² na Izdavanje – Gorica C, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,934
Izdaje se kuća površine 211 m² sa dvorištem od 200 m² u naselju Gorica C, po mjesečnoj cijeni od 2.500 €. Kuća se prostire na tri sprata i sastoji se od 4 spavaće sobe, dva dnevna boravka, dvije kuhinje, tri balkona, dva kupatila, jednog toaleta, vešeraja i špajza. Opremljena je kapijom na d…
Cottage village ADRIA MONTENEGRO
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$84,371
ADRIA MONTENEGRO is a modern low-rise Mediterranean-style town built on the Adriatic coast in the city's forest park area. Herceg Novi. The complex is located in a separate protected area. A mountain river flows along the border; crossing through it can be found in a forest that is not subje…
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
