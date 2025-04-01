  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$142,007
6
6
ID: 28205
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se jednosoban stan površine 47 m² u zgradi Nivel na Zabjelu, smješten na petom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom. Stan je nenamješten i predstavlja odličnu priliku za uređenje po sopstvenom ukusu. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji sa svim potrebnim sadržajima u blizini. Cijena: 121.000 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartments in Vero&Versa residences Porto-Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$453,912
Residential quarter Stan 95 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$275,799
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$645
Residential quarter Stan 64 m² na Prodaju – Stari Aerodrom, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,699
You are viewing
Residential quarter Stan 47 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$142,007
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se dvosoban stan površine 60 m² Preko Morače, smješten na prvom spratu stambene zgrade. Stan je kompletno opremljen, funkcionalnog rasporeda i posjeduje dva balkona. Nalazi se na idealnoj lokaciji u blizini svih važnih sadržaja, a ispred zgrade je obezbijeđen javni parking. Stan nije …
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Zagorič, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se namjesten jednosoban stan, povrsine 43m2, smjesten na osmom (poslednji) spratu stambene zgrade, u City Keju.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi novije gradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrza…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Tuški Put, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$528
Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 43 m² na Tuškom putu, opremljen i prilagođen za kancelarijski prostor. Nalazi se na trećem spratu zgrade koja posjeduje dva lifta, južno je orijentisan i veoma svijetao. Oko zgrade se nalazi veliki javni parking. Stan je dostupan od 1. oktobra. Mjesečna kir…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Realting.com
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
