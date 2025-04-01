  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 82 m² na Prodaju – Dobrota, Kotor

Dobrota, Montenegro
$938,889
ID: 28555
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Kotor Municipality
  • Town
    Dobrota

About the complex

Prodaje se nevjerovatan i jedinstven Penthouse u Kotoru sa panoramskim trajnim pogledom na more! Jedan od dva jedinstvena Penthausa sa svojim privatnim bazenom na krovu i jos mnogo pojedinosti koje daje ova projekat! Stan ukupne kvadrature 82m2 l, prodaje se potpuno namjesten kao na slikama! Posjeduje svoju privatnu krovnu terasu sa bazenom kao i terasu sa tusem pored bazena. 

Location on the map

Dobrota, Montenegro
