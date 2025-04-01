  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$187,778
ID: 28459
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju – Kompletno namješten dvosoban stan sa parking mjestom i dvije terase, Tolosi.   Prodaje se prostran, kompletno opremljen dvosoban stan površine 61.05 m² na drugom spratu manje stambene zgrade (ukupno dva sprata) u mirnom dijelu Tološa.   Struktura i raspored:   Dvije prostrane spavaće sobe Dnevna soba sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom Dvije terase sa otvorenim pogledom (izlaz iz obje sobe i dnevne) Kupatilo Veliki skladišni prostor Obezbijeđeno parking mjesto   Stan je orijentisan ka jugoistoku, što ga čini izuzetno svijetlim i prijatnim tokom cijelog dana. Zahvaljujući pametnom rasporedu, stan pruža funkcionalnost i udobnost za porodičan život ili izdavanje.   Lokacija:   5 minuta hoda do supermarketa Voli, vrtića “Čarli Čaplin” i Tološke šume 10 minuta hoda do vrtića “Lane”, osnovnih škola “Novak Ubović” i “Radojica Perović” Mirno i porodično okruženje, bez gradske buke   Stan se prodaje u potpunosti namješten – uselite se odmah, bez dodatnih ulaganja!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
