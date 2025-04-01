Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Na prodaju – Kompletno namješten dvosoban stan sa parking mjestom i dvije terase, Tolosi.
Prodaje se prostran, kompletno opremljen dvosoban stan površine 61.05 m² na drugom spratu manje stambene zgrade (ukupno dva sprata) u mirnom dijelu Tološa.
Struktura i raspored:
Dvije prostrane spavaće sobe
Dnevna soba sa trpezarijom i kuhinjom
Dvije terase sa otvorenim pogledom (izlaz iz obje sobe i dnevne)
Kupatilo
Veliki skladišni prostor
Obezbijeđeno parking mjesto
Stan je orijentisan ka jugoistoku, što ga čini izuzetno svijetlim i prijatnim tokom cijelog dana. Zahvaljujući pametnom rasporedu, stan pruža funkcionalnost i udobnost za porodičan život ili izdavanje.
Lokacija:
5 minuta hoda do supermarketa Voli, vrtića “Čarli Čaplin” i Tološke šume
10 minuta hoda do vrtića “Lane”, osnovnih škola “Novak Ubović” i “Radojica Perović”
Mirno i porodično okruženje, bez gradske buke
Stan se prodaje u potpunosti namješten – uselite se odmah, bez dodatnih ulaganja!
