Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$822
ID: 28164
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se lijepo namješten dvosoban stan – City Kvart   📍 Lokacija: City Kvart 📐 Površina: 74 m² 🏢 Sprat: 1. sprat 🚗 Parking: privatno parking mjesto   Stan je moderno i kompletno namješten, veoma prostran i funkcionalan. Sastoji se od dnevnog boravka sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, dvije spavaće sobe, kupatila, toaleta i terase. Nalazi se na odličnoj lokaciji u blizini svih važnih sadržaja – marketa, restorana, kafića, škole i vrtića.   ✅ Privatno parking mjesto uključeno u cijenu. ✅ Useljiv odmah.

Podgorica, Montenegro
Similar complexes
Apartment building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$202,446
Residential complex with a seafront swimming pool in Igalo
Igalo, Montenegro
from
$159,375
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential quarter Stan 115 m² na Prodaju – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$472,378
Residential quarter Stan 119 m² na Prodaju – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469,444
Residential quarter Stan 74 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$469
Izdaje se jednosoban stan u Momisicima u sklopu kuce!Stan je okrecen i sredjen za useljenje!Posjeduje zaseban ulaz!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 30 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$293
Izdaje se nenamješten stan površine 30m², smješten na visokom prizemlju stambene zgrade u Zabjelu, u neposrednoj blizini Time Out kafića.   Karakteristike stana:   Opremljen toalet Kuhinjski elementi Klima uređaj Eloksirana bravarija Blind vrata Mogućnost postavljanja reklame, što ga čini p…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 55 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$411
Izdaje se namješten jednosoban stan, površine 55m2, u polusuterenu privatne kuće, u Momišićima. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaća soba, kupatilo i ostava. Kuća se nalazi u mirnom dijelu grada, izolovanom od svakodnevne buke, u blizini svih sadržaja neop…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications