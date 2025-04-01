  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  4. Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, Central Point, Izdavanje

Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, Central Point, Izdavanje

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 28152
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

✨ IZDAJE SE LUKSUZAN STAN – CENTRAL POINT ✨   📐 50 m² – jednosoban 🚗 Garažno mjesto uključeno u cijenu 📍 Top lokacija – Central Point 📅 Useljiv od 10. oktobra 💶 700 € mjesečno

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Dalmatinska, Podgorica
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$140,833
Residential complex Flayt
Boreti, Montenegro
from
$166,469
Residential quarter Three bedroom apartment in the very center of Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$258,194
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$193,646
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment of 60m2 - Bar
Bar, Montenegro
from
$211,250
You are viewing
Residential quarter Jednosoban stan, Central Point, Izdavanje
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 69 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$1,408
Izdaje se luksuzan dvosoban stan – City kvart, zgrada Acton – 1.200 € Izdaje se luksuzno opremljen dvosoban stan u zgradi Acton, u najtraženijem dijelu City kvarta. Stan se nalazi na 2. spratu, površine 69 m², i opremljen je modernim namještajem i kvalitetnim uređajima. Osnovne karakteristik…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se konforan dvosoban stan na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu starije zgrade.Stan je renoviran i kompletno opremljen za zivot.Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Leave a request
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Apartment building Тиват
Tivat, Montenegro
from
$146,926
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Предлагаю к покупке апартаменты в строящемся комплексе ?Тиват Квартиры расположены в тихом месте, в окружении соснового леса. В непосредственной близости расположены магазины, рестораны, чистые пляжи и престижный район Порто Монтенегро. Квартиры освещены дневным светом благодаря удачному рас…
Agency
Montenegro Intel city
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications