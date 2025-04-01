Residential quarter Izdavanje, Jednosoban stan, Stari aerodrom

  1. Realting.com
Podgorica, Montenegro
$587
Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdavanje – Jednosoban stan 46m², Stari Aerodrom   📍 Lokacija: Stari Aerodrom – mirno i dobro povezano naselje   Detalji stana:   Površina: 46 m² Struktura: jednosoban stan (dnevna soba, kuhinja, spavaća soba, kupatilo, terasa) Potpuno funkcionalan i spreman za useljenje   💰 Cijena zakupa: 500 € mjesečno

Residential complex Five-star hotel Melia Private Residences in Budva
Becici, Montenegro
from
$306,281
Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$73,351
Residential complex The Peaks Lustica Bay, a new world-class golf resort
Radovici, Montenegro
from
$1,00M
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$107,972
Residential quarter Garsonjera, 33m2, Budva, PRODAJA
Budva, Montenegro
from
$129,097
Residential quarter Stan 228 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 228 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$3,756
Izdaje se četvorosoban stan površine 228 m² u novijoj zgradi u naselju Preko Morače, na drugom spratu. Jedna od soba je master spavaća soba sa sopstvenim garderoberom i kupatilom. Stan ima ukupno tri kupatila, ostavu, kao i ogroman balkon koji se prostire duž čitavog stana. U cijenu zakupa u…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 108m2, Central Point - FOR RENT
Residential quarter Two bedroom apartment, 108m2, Central Point - FOR RENT
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,230
A fully furnished and luxuriously equipped two-bedroom apartment of 108m² is available for rent, located on the seventh floor of a residential building in Central Point. Layout: entrance hall, living room, kitchen, dining room, two bedrooms (one of which is a master bedroom), bathroom, toil…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$822
Izdaje se jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2 u kompleksu Central Point. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odlicnoj lokaciji, u blizini svih sadrzaja neophodnik za svakodnevni zivot, u blizini trznog centra "Big fashi…
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
"Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%." How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
"Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees." How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
