Residential quarter Stan 60 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$154,917
;
2
ID: 28432
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Prodaje se dvosoban stan u izgradnji na Zabjelu.Stan je ukupne povrsine 60m2 i nalazi se na drugom spratu zgrade.Nalazi se na trenutno najtrazenijoj lokaciji za kupovinu i prodaje se po povoljnoj cijeni.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
