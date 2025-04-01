  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 52 m² na Izdavanje – Preko Morače, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,056
ID: 28191
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 52 m² u zgradi Oaza, smješten na drugom spratu. Stan je moderno namješten, opremljen podnim grijanjem i odmah useljiv. Nalazi se na atraktivnoj lokaciji sa svim sadržajima u blizini. Mjesečna kirija iznosi 900 €.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

