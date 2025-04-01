  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Bar

Bar, Montenegro
from
$116,188
;
9
ID: 28457
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Bar Municipality
  • City
    Bar

About the complex

Prodaju se dva stana – dvosoban stan i garsonjera, ukupne površine 72m², sa mogućnošću spajanja u jedan veći stan. Nalaze se u Baru, u Požarevačkoj ulici, na mirnoj i atraktivnoj lokaciji.   Struktura:   Dvosoban stan: dnevni boravak, kuhinja sa trpezarijom, dvije spavaće sobe, kupatilo, terasa Garsonjera: dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom, kupatiloPostoji tehnička mogućnost spajanja u jedan funkcionalan trosoban stan.     Cijena za komplet iznosi 99.000 €. Stanu pripada i obezbijeđeno parking mjesto.   Ova nekretnina je idealna kako za porodično stanovanje, tako i kao investicija za izdavanje.   Za više informacija i dogovor oko obilaska, kontaktirajte nas.

Location on the map

Bar, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building
Bar, Montenegro
from
$122,293
Residential quarter Stan 113 m² na Prodaju – Momišići, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$2,335
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Residential complex New residential building with a sea view 200m from Bečići beach
Becici, Montenegro
from
$199,721
Residential quarter Stan 61 m² na Prodaju – Tološi, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$187,778
Residential quarter Stan 72 m² na Prodaju – Centar, Bar
Other complexes
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 45 m² na Prodaju – Pobrežje, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$158,438
Prodaje se jednosoban stan u novoizgradjenoj zgradi u ulici 4. Jula u Podgorici.Stan je ukupne kvadrature 45m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade koja posjeduje dva lifta.Nalazi se u blizini novog soping centra ciji je rok zavrsetka 2026ta godina
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 70 m² na Izdavanje – Blok Ix, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Izdaje se opremljen dvosoban stan u Bloku 9!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 70m2 i nalazi se na prizemlju!Parking oki zgrade!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Show all Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 40 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$76,285
Prodaje se jednosoban stan ukupne površine 40m2 na Zabjelu! Stan se nalazi u suterenu!Namještaj ukljucen u cijenu!
Agency
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications