Residential quarter Stan 24 m² na Prodaju – Zabjelo, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$73,351
;
2
ID: 28270
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Na prodaju je funkcionalna garsonjera površine 24m², smještena na IV spratu manjeg stambenog objekta u izgradnji, u naselju Zabjelo, iza Titexa.Stan ima lijepu i praktičnu strukturu, idealnu za svakodnevni život ili izdavanje. Useljenje je planirano za oktobar, što ovu ponudu čini savršenom za one koji traže nov i brzo useljiv prostor.✅ IV sprat✅ 24m²✅ Parking ispred zgrade✅ Blizina marketa, škole i ostalih sadržaja✅ Mirno i pristupačno okruženje✅ Useljenje: oktobar 2025.Odlična prilika za investiciju ili rješavanje stambenog pitanja!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

