Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar

In the vicinity of the city, only 1 km from the center as well as from the beach, a house in the final stage of construction is for sale. The house has four bedrooms, a large living room and kitchen, two bathrooms, a toilet, a storage room, three large terraces. It also has an indoor pool that can be used throughout the year. The area of the living space on the ground floor is 158.26m2, and on the first floor 108.24m2.
There are five parking spaces next to the building, and it also has a garage.
The house offers a panoramic view of the city and the sea.
It is for sale completely finished (up to the furniture).
Bjelisi, Montenegro
