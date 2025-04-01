  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Bjelisi
  Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar

Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar

Bjelisi, Montenegro
from
$554,531
;
5
ID: 28757
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Bar Municipality
  Village
    Bjelisi

About the complex

In the vicinity of the city, only 1 km from the center as well as from the beach, a house in the final stage of construction is for sale. The house has four bedrooms, a large living room and kitchen, two bathrooms, a toilet, a storage room, three large terraces. It also has an indoor pool that can be used throughout the year. The area of ​​the living space on the ground floor is 158.26m2, and on the first floor 108.24m2. There are five parking spaces next to the building, and it also has a garage. The house offers a panoramic view of the city and the sea. It is for sale completely finished (up to the furniture).

Location on the map

Bjelisi, Montenegro
Cottage House in the settlement Bjeliši in Bar
Bjelisi, Montenegro
from
$554,531
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
Show all publications