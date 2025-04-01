Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Izdaje se potpuno nov, neuseljavan jednosoban stan površine 51 m², smješten na 1. spratu moderne zgrade u naselju Central Point.
Karakteristike stana:
Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom
Spavaća soba
Kupatilo
Terasa
Prvi sprat
Novogradnja – stan nikada nije bio useljavan
Lokacija:
Atraktivna i centralna pozicija
U neposrednoj blizini šoping centra Delta City, City Kvarta, supermarketa, restorana i poslovnih objekata
Cijena zakupa: 650 € mjesečno
Stan je idealan za jednu osobu ili par koji žele moderan prostor u savremenom urbanom ambijentu.
Za više informacija i zakazivanje pregleda, kontaktirajte nas.
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return