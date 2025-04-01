  1. Realting.com
  Montenegro
  Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Capital Plaza, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$763
ID: 28416
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    Montenegro
  Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se potpuno nov, neuseljavan jednosoban stan površine 51 m², smješten na 1. spratu moderne zgrade u naselju Central Point.   Karakteristike stana:   Dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom Spavaća soba Kupatilo Terasa Prvi sprat Novogradnja – stan nikada nije bio useljavan     Lokacija:   Atraktivna i centralna pozicija U neposrednoj blizini šoping centra Delta City, City Kvarta, supermarketa, restorana i poslovnih objekata     Cijena zakupa: 650 € mjesečno   Stan je idealan za jednu osobu ili par koji žele moderan prostor u savremenom urbanom ambijentu.   Za više informacija i zakazivanje pregleda, kontaktirajte nas.

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Residential quarter Stan 51 m² na Prodaju – Capital Plaza, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$763
Apart-hotel
Budva, Montenegro
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Area 83–225 m²
4 real estate properties
Date of delivery: 01.05.2027Facilities:For a full price list, contact our managers.5-star hotel located in the epicenter of Montenegrin tourism - Budva. This is a hotel that has two entrances to the territory: one is conveniently located on the promenade, and the other is from the boulevard.
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
83.0 – 87.0
922,458 – 1,14M
Apartment 2 rooms
154.0
2,55M
Apartment 3 rooms
225.0
3,70M
GATE Realty
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 43 m² na Izdavanje – City Kvart, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$587
Izdaje se komforan opremljena jednosoban stan ukupne kvadrature 43m2. Stan se nalazi na drugom spratu zgrade iza City Kvarta u blizini kafica Buka! Izdaje se na duži vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Residential quarter Stan 42 m² na Izdavanje – Central Point, Podgorica
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$704
Izdaje se lijepo opremljen jednosoban stan, povrsine 42m2, smjesten na trecem spratu stambene zgrade, u Central Pointu.Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak, kuhinja, trpezarija, spavaca soba, kupatilo i terasa.Nalazi se u zgradi novogradnje, koja posjeduje lift, a ulaz se redovno odrzava…
CONCORD NEKRETNINE
Latest News in Montenegro
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
01.04.2025
Residence Permit in Montenegro: All the Ways to Obtain It and the Nuances You Should Know About
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
14.02.2025
Apartments in Montenegro From 75,000 Euros That You Can Buy Right Now
Property Taxes in Montenegro
06.02.2025
Property Taxes in Montenegro
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
27.12.2024
Kolasin Valleys: World-Class Ski Resort in the Heart of Montenegro
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
13.12.2023
In the north of Montenegro, double growth is observed, coastal cities are stable. Analysis and trends of new buildings in Montenegro. Analytics from REALTING
"Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%." How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
06.11.2023
“Since 2019, real estate prices in Montenegro have increased by up to 40%.” How much do apartments in Montenegro cost, and how can a foreigner buy them? 
"Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees." How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
04.09.2023
“Forbes ranked Montenegro as the best country in the world for retirees.” How can a client buy a house in Montenegro with the help of an expert
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
15.03.2023
Montenegro will introduce a progressive property tax. What it is and how it will affect the market: expert opinion
