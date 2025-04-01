  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 120 m² na Izdavanje – Pobrežje, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
$1,056
ID: 28518
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se prostran trosoban stan na Pobrezju!Stan je ukupne kvadrature 120m2 i nalazi se na prvom spratu zgrade!Stan posjeduje dvije prostrane zastakljene terase!U slucaju kucnih ljubimaca cijena 1000€ mjesecno!Izdaje se na duzi vremenski period uz obavezan depozit!

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Mortgage calculator

