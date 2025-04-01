  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Residential quarter Stan 49 m² na Prodaju – Central Point, Podgorica

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$880
;
8
ID: 28501
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

Izdaje se jednosoban stan površine 49m² u Central Pointu, smješten u četvrtoj zgradi na četvrtom spratu stambene zgrade sa liftom. Struktura: ulazni hodnik, dnevni boravak sa kuhinjom i trpezarijom, spavaća soba, kupatilo i terasa. Stan se nalazi na odličnoj lokaciji, u neposrednoj blizini svih važnih sadržaja. U cijenu zakupa je uključeno i parking mjesto. Mjesečna cijena zakupa: 750€  

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

