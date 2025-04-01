Residential quarter Izdaje se prostran trosoban stan od 130m2 u Dalmatinskoj ulici

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Površine 130 m², stan je smješten na trećem spratu manje stambene zgrade. Iako zgrada nema lift, ova nekretnina nudi izuzetnu udobnost i funkcionalan raspored, čineći je savršenim izborom za porodičan život.🔹 Raspored:Stan se sastoji od velikog dnevnog boravka koji je povezan sa trpezarijom i moderno opremljenom kuhinjom, što stvara otvoren i prijatan ambijent za svakodnevni boravak i druženja. Ima tri spavaće sobe – od kojih je jedna master soba sa sopstvenim kupatilom – zatim dodatno kupatilo, odvojen toalet i funkcionalan hodnik. Poseban kvalitet čine dvije prostrane terase koje nude prelijep pogled i idealan prostor za opuštanje.🔹 Prednosti:✔️ Prostran i svijetao stan od 130 m²✔️ Dvije terase sa otvorenim pogledom✔️ Master spavaća soba sa sopstvenim kupatilom✔️ Ograđeno dvorište i obezbijeđeno parking mjesto✔️ Mirna i tiha lokacija, a opet u neposrednoj blizini svih važnih sadržajaStan se nalazi u jednoj od mirnijih ulica, što garantuje privatnost i udobnost, dok istovremeno omogućava brz i jednostavan pristup centru grada i glavnim saobraćajnicama.Ova nekretnina predstavlja idealan izbor za porodice koje žele moderan, komforan i funkcionalan dom u srcu grada.
Dalmatinska, Montenegro
