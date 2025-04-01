  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Izdaje se prostran trosoban stan od 130m2 u Dalmatinskoj ulici

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,526
;
8
ID: 28142
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

About the complex

Površine 130 m², stan je smješten na trećem spratu manje stambene zgrade. Iako zgrada nema lift, ova nekretnina nudi izuzetnu udobnost i funkcionalan raspored, čineći je savršenim izborom za porodičan život.🔹 Raspored:Stan se sastoji od velikog dnevnog boravka koji je povezan sa trpezarijom i moderno opremljenom kuhinjom, što stvara otvoren i prijatan ambijent za svakodnevni boravak i druženja. Ima tri spavaće sobe – od kojih je jedna master soba sa sopstvenim kupatilom – zatim dodatno kupatilo, odvojen toalet i funkcionalan hodnik. Poseban kvalitet čine dvije prostrane terase koje nude prelijep pogled i idealan prostor za opuštanje.🔹 Prednosti:✔️ Prostran i svijetao stan od 130 m²✔️ Dvije terase sa otvorenim pogledom✔️ Master spavaća soba sa sopstvenim kupatilom✔️ Ograđeno dvorište i obezbijeđeno parking mjesto✔️ Mirna i tiha lokacija, a opet u neposrednoj blizini svih važnih sadržajaStan se nalazi u jednoj od mirnijih ulica, što garantuje privatnost i udobnost, dok istovremeno omogućava brz i jednostavan pristup centru grada i glavnim saobraćajnicama.Ova nekretnina predstavlja idealan izbor za porodice koje žele moderan, komforan i funkcionalan dom u srcu grada.

Dalmatinska, Montenegro
from
$1,526
