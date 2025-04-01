  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica
  Residential quarter Blok 5, Dvosoban stan, Prodaja

Residential quarter Blok 5, Dvosoban stan, Prodaja

Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$208,903
;
5
ID: 28150
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Montenegro
  • Region
    Podgorica Capital City
  • City
    Podgorica

About the complex

🏡 Na prodaju – dvoiposoban stan od 77m² u Bloku 5, Podgorica Mogućnost kompenzacije za jednosoban stan ili garsonjeru + doplata. 📍 Lokacija bez kompromisaStan se nalazi u najljepšem dijelu Bloka 5, odmah pored parka – savršena kombinacija mira i dostupnosti svih sadržaja. 🏫 Osnovna škola odmah pored zgrade – dijete ide bezbjedno i samostalno. 🏡 Dva vrtića, 🏥 dom zdravlja, tri velika parka i veliko javno igralište za fudbal i košarku nalaze se u neposrednoj blizini zgrade. 🚗 Veliki parking ispred zgradeNe moraš razmišljati o kupovini parking mjesta – dovoljno prostora za više vozila. 🏢 Stan na 9. spratu – zgrada sa 12 spratovaZgrada posjeduje dva lifta – veliki i mali. Ulaz je uredan i redovno održavan.✨ Nova fasada urađena prije godinu dana 🌅 Izvanredan pogled – jedan od najljepših u graduOtvoren pogled ka zelenilu i horizontu, bez zaklanjanja drugih zgrada. Maksimalna privatnost i osjećaj slobode. 🛋️ Funkcionalan rasporedDnevna i spavaća zona su odvojene. Stan je pun dnevnog svjetla i odiše prozračnošću. 📄 📌 Dokumentacija čista– List nepokretnosti 1/1– Bez tereta i ograničenja– Stan odmah spreman za prodaju

Location on the map

Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare

You are viewing
Residential quarter Blok 5, Dvosoban stan, Prodaja
Podgorica, Montenegro
from
$208,903
