Residential quarter Blok 5, Dvosoban stan, Prodaja

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
🏡 Na prodaju – dvoiposoban stan od 77m² u Bloku 5, Podgorica
Mogućnost kompenzacije za jednosoban stan ili garsonjeru + doplata.
📍 Lokacija bez kompromisaStan se nalazi u najljepšem dijelu Bloka 5, odmah pored parka – savršena kombinacija mira i dostupnosti svih sadržaja.
🏫 Osnovna škola odmah pored zgrade – dijete ide bezbjedno i samostalno.
🏡 Dva vrtića, 🏥 dom zdravlja, tri velika parka i veliko javno igralište za fudbal i košarku nalaze se u neposrednoj blizini zgrade.
🚗 Veliki parking ispred zgradeNe moraš razmišljati o kupovini parking mjesta – dovoljno prostora za više vozila.
🏢 Stan na 9. spratu – zgrada sa 12 spratovaZgrada posjeduje dva lifta – veliki i mali. Ulaz je uredan i redovno održavan.✨ Nova fasada urađena prije godinu dana
🌅 Izvanredan pogled – jedan od najljepših u graduOtvoren pogled ka zelenilu i horizontu, bez zaklanjanja drugih zgrada. Maksimalna privatnost i osjećaj slobode.
🛋️ Funkcionalan rasporedDnevna i spavaća zona su odvojene. Stan je pun dnevnog svjetla i odiše prozračnošću.
📄 📌 Dokumentacija čista– List nepokretnosti 1/1– Bez tereta i ograničenja– Stan odmah spreman za prodaju
Location on the map
Podgorica, Montenegro
Education
Healthcare
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return