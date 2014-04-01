  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Зарубежная недвижимость

Зарубежная недвижимость

Russia, Moscow
;
Leave a request
Show contacts
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2020
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
About the agency

Are you looking for the perfect property abroad?
We are an international agency, your reliable partner in choosing real estate in 20 countries.

Countries with which we work: Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Northern Cyprus, Portugal, Serbia, Thailand, Indonesia (Bali), Vietnam, Cambodia, UAE.

Only verified developers. We ensure the safe conduct of the transaction at all stages.

Are you ready to invest competently, profitably and safely?
Write to us!

Services

What we propose:
Finished real estate.
Property under construction with interest-free installments up to 5 years
Investment objects with a yield of 20% per year during construction. Up to 12% rental yield.
Property for recreation and living starting from $20,000
Convenient installments and loans for foreign citizens
Full management of your property and rental
Legal support at each stage of the transaction

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:17
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
New buildings
See all 8 new buildings
Residential complex
Residential complex
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
from
$124,986
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 4
🗝️ A turnkey apartment on the coast of the pearl of the Adriatic Sea💹 At this stage, 20% yield Possible installments until December 2026📍Herzen-Novi, Montenegro🏨 Readiness of the facility December 2026Located along the Adriatic coast, a small town with stunning natural beauty.crystal clear …
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex BATUMI ISLAND kvartira na ostrove mecty
Residential complex BATUMI ISLAND kvartira na ostrove mecty
Batumi, Georgia
from
$142,130
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 57
💫 Apartment in installments 36 months💫 Sea, Mountains and Island View in Premium Complex💫 5% discount with 100% payment👑An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.👑Fast return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4%🏝️BATUMI ISLAND IslandThe island is a…
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Residential complex Status House kvartiry po konkurentnoj cene ot nadeznogo zastrojsika
Residential complex Status House kvartiry po konkurentnoj cene ot nadeznogo zastrojsika
Batumi, Georgia
from
$36,641
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 18
Area 30–85 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Status House - residential complexBatumi, at the end of New BoulevardWindham Quarter.The project is ideal for both permanent residence and long-term rental.Competitive prices, convenient apartment layouts, as well as a thoughtful common space and infrastructure for your comfortable life.It i…
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Residential quarter BATUMI ISLAND
Residential quarter BATUMI ISLAND
Batumi, Georgia
from
$109,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 58
Area 108 m²
1 real estate object 1
BATUMI ISLAND IslandThe bulk area in the sea in the Batumi region includes two artificially created peninsulas and one island.Completion of construction and infrastructure of the entire island by about 2040. - 15 years.Island Batumi combines cutting-edge technology with eco-friendly practice…
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex
Residential complex
Batumi, Georgia
from
$103,550
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Number of floors 57
💫 Apartment in installments 36 months💫 Sea, Mountains and Island View in Premium Complex💫 5% discount with 100% payment👑An investment in the initial construction phase will bring you a 50% return on resale.👑Fast return on investment in just 6 years, 16.4%🏝️BATUMI ISLAND IslandThe bulk area i…
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 2
Agencies nearby
Dolce Calabria
Russia, Moscow
Residential property 77 Сommercial property 1
We have been in the Russian market for almost 10 years, and over this time we have found great real estate options for numerous families fr om Yekaterinburg, Samara, St. Petersburg, Moscow, and other cities. In addition to our managers, our team includes an architect, several designers, and …
Leave a request
Praedium ONCOR International
Russia, Central Federal District
New buildings 1 Residential property 15 Сommercial property 2164
Praedium is a professional consulting firm in the commercial real estate market. Founded in 2005, it has been successfully cooperating with leading international and Russian companies in Russia for more than ten years.   Praedium provides a full range of services in the major areas of com…
Leave a request
Arcasa Group
Russia, Central Federal District
Company's year of foundation 2005
Residential property 99 Сommercial property 13
Arcasa Group is an Italian Russian-speaking real estate agency working with real estate in Italy: villas, houses, apartments, flats, land. The company provides legal support for transactions involving the most reputable law firms and notaries in Italy.
Leave a request
AWAY REALTY
Russia, Central Federal District
Company's year of foundation 2007
AWAY REALTY is your trusted partner in a world of foreign real estate and investments. Homes.RU is an elite real estate boutique abroad, offers you investment objects in 7 popular European countries – Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Portugal, France, Switzerland. There are more than 10 00…
Leave a request
REAL AN
Russia, Saint Petersburg
Company's year of foundation 1999
Residential property 235 Сommercial property 6 Long-term rental 16 Lands 50
The «Real» real estate agency has earned a reputation of reliability since it began operating in the market in1999. The agency provides a full range of services in the field of real estate in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region. Their highly qualified professionals with ample experience …
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go