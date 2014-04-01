Зарубежная недвижимость

Are you looking for the perfect property abroad?
We are an international agency, your reliable partner in choosing real estate in 20 countries.
Countries with which we work: Bulgaria, Greece, Georgia, Turkey, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Northern Cyprus, Portugal, Serbia, Thailand, Indonesia (Bali), Vietnam, Cambodia, UAE.
Only verified developers. We ensure the safe conduct of the transaction at all stages.
Are you ready to invest competently, profitably and safely?
Write to us!
What we propose:
Finished real estate.
Property under construction with interest-free installments up to 5 years
Investment objects with a yield of 20% per year during construction. Up to 12% rental yield.
Property for recreation and living starting from $20,000
Convenient installments and loans for foreign citizens
Full management of your property and rental
Legal support at each stage of the transaction