  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Mountain view

Mountain View Multi-level apartments for Sale in Montenegro

Tivat
3
Dobrota
4
Skaljari
5
12 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Bright, spacious and modern apartment with an area of 100 m2 in the village of Muo (suburb o…
$345,558
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
An incredibly spacious two-level apartment with five (!) bedrooms in the center of Budva is …
$341,876
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
We offer for sale two new apartments in Dobrota. 106 sq meters – 300,000 euros 155 sq …
$322,124
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We offer for sale a two-level apartment in the final stage of construction with an area of ​…
$502,205
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sutomore, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
ID-2182 For Sale: Spacious and Functional Two-Level Apartment in Sutomore. The apartme…
$78,160
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sisici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
Gorgeous new apartments in a brand new building by Aura are ready for purchase!   3 ap…
$103,654
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the Bijela settlement. The interior area of ​​t…
$250,155
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
We offer for sale a duplex apartment with an area of ​​121 square meters in a new building i…
$316,756
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
We offer for sale a spacious duplex apartment of 102 square meters in Dobrota. The apartment…
$355,895
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the perfect blend of history and contemporary elegance in this beautifully renovate…
$432,890
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Stoliv, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Stoliv, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Duplex designer apartment with 1 bedroom in Stoliv, Bay of Kotor. The historical part of the…
$184,747
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 4
This is the final word in investment with excellent returns. This property is situated in Be…
$751,237
