  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Terrace

Terraced Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Montenegro

Tivat
3
Dobrota
4
Skaljari
5
6 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Ideal location: the building is located just 25 meters from the shore of the Tivat Bay in th…
$514,623
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sisici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sisici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/3
Gorgeous new apartments in a brand new building by Aura are ready for purchase!   3 ap…
$103,654
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment in the Bijela settlement. The interior area of ​​t…
$250,155
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
We offer for sale a duplex apartment with an area of ​​121 square meters in a new building i…
$316,756
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the perfect blend of history and contemporary elegance in this beautifully renovate…
$432,890
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Residences for Sale at Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort   Location: The first Hyatt reso…
$7,634
