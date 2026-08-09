Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split level flats, apartments, lofts in Tivat, Montenegro

;
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
TOP TOP
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Area: 152 m2 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space Spacious duplex apart…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Area: 154 m2 (98 m2 + 56 m2 terraces) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 + 1 Garage space …
$1,48M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Exclusive Duplex Apartment in Porto Montenegro Key Features: • Spacious two-level duplex…
$1,44M
VAT
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Floor 1/2
LOCATION This duplex apartment is located in Tivat Center. The sea and the beach are 50m …
$1,53M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments in Tivat, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 119 m²
Krasici, Tivat Total area: 119 sq. meters with a terrace of 27 sq. m and a private storage …
$467,984
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go