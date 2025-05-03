Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Residential
  4. Multilevel apartments
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Montenegro

Tivat
3
Dobrota
4
Skaljari
5
Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2026 Two-Level One-Bedroom Apartments in a House with a Pool in the Resort Village of …
$135,324
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Durasevici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Durasevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover the perfect blend of history and contemporary elegance in this beautifully renovate…
$432,890
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
Residences for Sale at Hyatt Regency Kotor Bay Resort   Location: The first Hyatt reso…
$7,634
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go