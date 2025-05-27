Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Kotor
3
Skaljari
4
Kavac
4
Donji Orahovac
5
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Lipci, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Lipci, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning Stone House by the Best Bay, Bay of Kotor, Lipci A stone townhouse is available …
$325,144
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
The services of the Agency for combating the transaction under the key is free for the buyer…
$373,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Bigova, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Bigova, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse with swimming pool and sauna in a closed villageLocation: Montenegro, near Tivat, …
$384,055
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Black Mount
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go