Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Kotor
3
Skaljari
4
Kavac
4
Donji Orahovac
5
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go