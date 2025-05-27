Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Kotor
3
Skaljari
4
Kavac
4
Donji Orahovac
5
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kavac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$364,896
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1587 Luxury Townhouse with Pool & Sauna in Leševići – €270,000 Description: Three-…
$292,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Skaljari, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A new settlement of 30 residential buildings, 6 km from the center of Tivat. All houses have…
$359,911
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Lipci, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Lipci, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning Stone House by the Best Bay, Bay of Kotor, Lipci A stone townhouse is available …
$325,144
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale in the village of Orahovac, Bay of Kotor. The townhouse of 178 m2 has …
$411,676
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE WITH POOL IN THE GREEN HILL RESORT, ORAHOVAC, KOTOR Area: 148 sqm 3 b…
$471,092
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
This new development village located just outside Tivat is luxury living at its best. The pr…
$293,023
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pobrde, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pobrde, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse #1 – 147 m2 – 245.000€ Townhouse #2 – 142 m2 – 245.000€ There is the possibili…
$263,012
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 139 m²
Interesting investment project! Large old house on a huge plot on the second line from th…
$475,153
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Stone house (townhouse) on the first line with private yard and parking, Muo, Kotor. The …
$549,428
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go