Pool Penthouses for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Three-bedroom apartment, 204 m2, in a new residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor. The inte…
$911,752
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 3-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea views in the new exclusive Mövenpick residence…
$2,62M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
