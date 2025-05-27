Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
11
Skaljari
4
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Kotor, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/3
Experience Luxury Living at Kotor BayView! Welcome to Kotor BayView, an exclusive new res…
$211,865
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
We offer you a new unique three-bedroom penthouse with an area of ​​109 square meters in Dob…
$488,762
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Three-bedroom apartment, 204 m2, in a new residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor. The inte…
$911,752
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 282 m²
Floor 4/4
This is a very a spacious penthouse with a large terrace in a residential complex in the tow…
$892,544
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 3-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea views in the new exclusive Mövenpick residence…
$2,62M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Introducing a remarkable attic apartment located in Dobrota (The Bay of Kotor), within a bea…
$323,654
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
$475,293
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

