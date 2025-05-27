Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses with garage for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
11
Skaljari
4
3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 408 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale with a panoramic view of the Bay of Kotor Penthouse for sale in a new c…
$522,730
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dobrota, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Three-bedroom apartment, 204 m2, in a new residential complex in Dobrota, Kotor. The inte…
$911,752
Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's Realty „Luxury Properties“ DOO
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Skaljari, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Skaljari, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
$475,293
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
