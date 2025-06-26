Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garden

Penthouses with garden for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Dobrota
13
Skaljari
4
2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kavac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
$355,734
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Kotor, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 3/3
$355,734
