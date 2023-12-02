Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Commercial in Dudevina, Montenegro
Commercial
Dudevina, Montenegro
U9-300. Plot in KolasinFor sale urbanized agricultural land in Kolasin with an area of 1008 …
€55,000

Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 104 m²
Ski resort of Kolashin. Closed complex of twenty luxury villas Altitude 900m. The distance…
€280,000

Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1
K4-157. Commercial premises on the first line in PetrovacFor sale commercial space in Petrov…
€130,000

Commercial with sea view in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
K-555. A plot on the first line from the sea in the most attractive part of the Sveti Stefan…
€6,00M

Commercial in Velje Duboko, Montenegro
Commercial
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
U7-003. Plot in Sutorin, Herceg Novifor sale land in Sutorin, Herceg novi. There is a buildi…
€141,000

Shop in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Shop
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 284 m²
Welcome to the exclusive commercial space in the heart of Tivat, Montenegro. This property i…
€955,000

Hotel in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 m²
Development Project Near Sveti Stefan for Sale. Looking for a prime real estate investment o…
€1

Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NUM P004 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – Montenegro’s highest resort wh…
€250,000

Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 28 m²
NUM P002 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – new hotel resort is locat…
€250,000

Hotel in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel
Kolasin, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
NUM P001 Investment project in the north of Montenegro – new hotel in close proximity …
€250,000

Hotel 1 bedroom in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
NUM P009 New investment project on the north of Montenegro – hotel in Kolasin Kolašin…
€250,000

Commercial in Kolasin, Montenegro
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
U2-361. Urbanized plot in Kolashin for the constructionWe offer an urbanized plot of 1,500 m…
€350,000

Commercial in Kolasin, Montenegro
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
U4-083. Spacious and beautuful plot in KolasinScenic plot with an area of 22 050м2 and 1 hec…
€150,000

Hotel in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 1 m²
Land for sale in Petrovac, Budva Riviera. This is urbanized land that has papers for buildin…
€1

Hotel 11 bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 957 m²
This beautiful hotel for sale Budva is located in the Bay of Buljarica. Only 100m from the b…
€2,50M

Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000

Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000

Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000

Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ in Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ
Kolasin, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€250,000

Commercial with Bedrooms in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Commercial with Bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Area 70 m²
Commercial space in Kotor Old Town is set at one of the famous parts of the Old Town. Only a…
€420,000

Hotel 100 bathrooms in Kolasin, Montenegro
Hotel 100 bathrooms
Kolasin, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 100
Kolašin 1600 — the highest Montenegrin resort, which is located in the southern part of the …
€250,000

Hotel 93 bedrooms with terrace in Izlasci, Montenegro
Hotel 93 bedrooms with terrace
Izlasci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 93
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
The hotel is located on the ski center 1460, just a few meters from the ski slopes. Located …
€250,000

Hotel 133 bedrooms with terrace in Izlasci, Montenegro
Hotel 133 bedrooms with terrace
Izlasci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 133
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We bring to your attention a 5-star hotel in the center of Kolasin. SPA and wellness center,…
€250,000

Property types in Kolašin Municipality

hotels
investment properties
