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Offices for sale in Bar, Montenegro

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сommercial properties
34
hotels
18
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3 properties total found
Office 12 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 12 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 12 m²
A place in the garage of 12m2. The PAMC Residence complex is built according to modern inter…
$20,966
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Office 83 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 83 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Commercial space in the very center of the Bar, with an area of 83m2. Two rooms, bathroom. E…
$207,330
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Office 105 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Office 105 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
In the very center of the city, the bar in the building occupies two floors and a commercial…
$249,404
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