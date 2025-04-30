Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Penthouses for sale in Budva, Montenegro

5 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,08M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$418,882
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment with a spec…
$4,04M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 9
For sale is a luxurious penthouse in the center of Budva with a sea view.The apartment has a…
Price on request
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale is a luxurious three-bedroom penthouse apartment with a spec…
$3,37M
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
