  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Garage

Penthouses with garage for sale in Budva, Montenegro

11 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 517 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 8 - APARTMENT…
$3,12M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 562 m²
Luxurious penthouse on the first line of the sea, Becici Dukley Gardens is a luxury real e…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 396 m²
Exclusive apartment for sale - penthouse 396 m.k. large roof terrace with its own pool The…
$1,08M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 502 m²
PENTHOUSE ON THE ADRIATIC SEA, 502 SQ.M.We offer to buy a luxurious exclusive two-level pent…
$3,49M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Office-living and trading complex TQ Plaza: Currently, a penthouse is submitted for sale. Wi…
$1,09M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5
For sale: A new, spacious two-bedroom penthouse with a sea view in Budva, located above the …
$418,882
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 9
For sale is a luxurious penthouse in the center of Budva with a sea view.The apartment has a…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
PENTHOUSE IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.This apartment is lo…
$3,70M
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 568 m²
PENTHOUSE IN THE CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.In this apartment …
$4,76M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 457 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS Apartments for sale in the elite comp…
$2,64M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 519 m²
APARTMENTS IN A CLOSED ELITE COMPLEX DUKLEY GARDENS +1% DISCOUNT FROM US.VILLA 27 - APARTMEN…
$2,91M
