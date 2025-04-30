Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Investment 70 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Investment 70 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
High-class office space for sale in the mixed premium complex TK Plaza in the very center of…
$359,100
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Investment 1 200 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Investment 1 200 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 20
Bathrooms count 20
Area 1 200 m²
A new hotel is sold in Budva category 4*. The hotel was built in 2018 and worked one season …
$3,22M
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Investment in Budva, Montenegro
Investment
Budva, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for obt…
$486,520
Investment 220 m² in Budva, Montenegro
Investment 220 m²
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 220 m²
Office space for sale in an attractive location in Budva, in Mainska street, one of the busi…
$658,920
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
