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Monthly rent of mountain view villas in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Budva
7
Sveti Stefan
5
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2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Lapcici, Montenegro
Villa 1 bedroom
Lapcici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Located just a 10-minute drive from the center of Budva, Villa in Lapcici offers the perfect…
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Villa 15 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 15 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 15
Bathrooms count 12
Area 350 m²
Floor 3
We are pleased to present an exclusive offer for the rental of a villa located in the stunni…
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Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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