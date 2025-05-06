Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Villa Rezevici in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa Rezevici
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Годовая/ помесячная аренда виллы с бассейном 3 спальни Бассейн Подогрев полов в ван…
$2,706
per month
3 bedroom villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 2
Annual rent of a villa with a swimming pool in Rezhevichi 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Own closed…
$3,254
per month
4 bedroom Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
0/С#1262 📍 Villa for rent in Blizikuce. Fully furnished and equipped. 4 bedrooms. …
$8,970
per month
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Floor 4
Discover true luxury in these exclusive townhouses located in the quiet Mediterranean villag…
Price on request
Agency
CRASSULA Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
