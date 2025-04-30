Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Budva, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa with Panoramic Sea View for Rent in Kuljače, BudvaThis exceptional villa, locat…
$3,420
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
#Rent_villa_Budva ID 28 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large fa…
$6,279
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom villa in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
ID 28 📍 Rent a luxury villa in Budva. A spacious villa for a large family. Expensive q…
$6,252
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
SMinvestment RealEstate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Budva, Montenegro

with Sea view
with Swimming pool