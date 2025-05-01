Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

21 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2115 For Sale: Villa in a Picturesque, Quiet Area of Vitichi in Bar, just 600 meters s…
$190,550
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Three-storey villa in the heart of the Bar Riviera is designed according to the author's pro…
$612,646
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Leave a request
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 2 415 m²
Area of 2,174 m2 Width of the plot along the beach line 35 m Price 800 Euro/m2 There is a pr…
$1,05M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
ID-1282 🏡 VILLA FOR SALE IN BAR (ZELENI POJAS) – 400M TO THE SEA 📍 Location: Bar, Zel…
$704,132
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
For sale is a spacious, three-story house in Bar (Shushan district) with panoramic sea views…
$644,198
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 13 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 13 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 7
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 4
text
$622,814
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the area of Bar Green Belt, where the developed urban infrastructure…
$456,888
Villa 4 bedrooms in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Luxury villa in Shushan For sale a beautiful house, with a total area of 400 m2, on a plot …
$1,02M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 560 m²
The villa is sold in consolation with the pool and private beach for 5 bedrooms, the first l…
$1,79M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2005 Modern Villa for Sale with Panoramic Views Among Ancient Olive Groves in the Subu…
$512,668
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
For sale: New villas in Montenegro under construction House on a plot of 660 m2House area 16…
$271,116
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
For sale is a beautiful villa located in Ratac, Bar, which offers a spectacular panoramic vi…
$577,393
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1977   For Sale: Villa on the Adriatic Sea in Uteha, 8 km from Bar. Area: 497 m²…
$1,30M
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A gorgeous villa with a swimming pool and a  panoramic sea-view for sale, in Šušanj, Bar, Mo…
$593,366
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Dvenovievills located on a mountain slope in a club-type village in the immediate vicinity o…
$550,343
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
The villa of your dreams in the Budvan Riviera of Montenegro: Welcome to the world of abso…
$3,25M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

