  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Bar, Montenegro

16 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
First Realty
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Susanj, Montenegro
Villa
Susanj, Montenegro
Area 2 415 m²
Area of 2,174 m2 Width of the plot along the beach line 35 m Price 800 Euro/m2 There is a pr…
$1,05M
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the area of Bar Green Belt, where the developed urban infrastructure…
$456,888
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2005 Modern Villa for Sale with Panoramic Views Among Ancient Olive Groves in the Subu…
$512,668
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
$698,531
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
For sale: New villas in Montenegro under construction House on a plot of 660 m2House area 16…
$271,116
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Number of floors 2
text
Price on request
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
English, Русский
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
Sale: Villa in the suburbs of Budva is an elite real estate in Montenegro the area of ​​th…
$1,19M
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Investmentary enterprises. New ladies' 240M2 -vehicle construction. Building construction. R…
$379,663
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1716 Villa with Sea and Mountain Views for Sale in Beliš, Bar We offer the first fl…
$345,287
Peters Group Real Estate
English, Русский, Српски
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 194 m²
Bar Bartula Villa in a complex with a magnificent view. House 194m2, plot 470m2, pool 6.…
$413,120
Montesale
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 291 m²
Sale: A beautiful villa in Montenegro is ready for living The house is located in the p…
$432,815
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Exclusive villa in the bar, Montenegro: the perfect place for your dreams I present to you…
$596,613
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Villa in Montenegro - Sale. One of the best villas on the coast is sold. A unique proposal…
$2,01M
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
For sale: New villa in Montenegro in the city of BarHouse area 200 m2Plot 418 m2.The house h…
$272,155
MONTBEL D.O.O.
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski

