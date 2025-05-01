Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Bar, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2115 For Sale: Villa in a Picturesque, Quiet Area of Vitichi in Bar, just 600 meters s…
$190,550
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
We offer for sale a villa of 200 square meters on a plot of 400 square meters in the Bar Riv…
$714,514
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
ID-1282 🏡 VILLA FOR SALE IN BAR (ZELENI POJAS) – 400M TO THE SEA 📍 Location: Bar, Zel…
$704,132
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa is located in the area of Bar Green Belt, where the developed urban infrastructure…
$456,888
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 2005 Modern Villa for Sale with Panoramic Views Among Ancient Olive Groves in the Subu…
$512,668
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-1791 For Sale: A Villa in the Surroundings of Bar with Stunning Panoramic Views. Th…
$326,060
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1716 Villa with Sea and Mountain Views for Sale in Beliš, Bar We offer the first fl…
$345,287
Villa 2 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 497 m²
Number of floors 3
ID 1977   For Sale: Villa on the Adriatic Sea in Uteha, 8 km from Bar. Area: 497 m²…
$1,30M
Villa in Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Bar, Montenegro
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
ID-2255 For Sale: Premium 3-Level Villa with Pool and Panoramic Sea View in Bar We are…
$577,032
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Dvenovievills located on a mountain slope in a club-type village in the immediate vicinity o…
$550,343
Villa 5 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 293 m²
We offer you a two-storey villa on the Adriatic coast. Villa is located in Bar. The profitab…
$363,434
Villa 4 bedrooms in Bar, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 207 m²
Welcome to the new luxury villa with swimming pool, large garden and panoramic views, walkin…
$519,191
Properties features in Bar, Montenegro

